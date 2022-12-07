Busu no Hitomi ni Koishiteru

Not Available

Popular scenario writer, Yamaguchi Osamu (Inagaki Goro) is currently dating fashion magazine model Ebihara Yumi (Ebihara Yuri). With a high salary and a beautiful girlfriend, one would expect Osamu to be the envy of all around him. Yet there is something missing in his life. On the complete other end of the spectrum, 25 year old Ota Miyuki (Murakami Tomoko) works part-time at a Ramen restaurant while trying to fulfill her dreams of becoming an actress. Though her parents may have named her Miyuki with the intentions of her being beautiful and happy, the reality is she is ugly. Ugly enough for her parents to worry over her future. Miyuki herself, though she hates it, is also quite aware of this fact. This is where Osamu and Miyuki meet. Shocked by Miyuki's pure and fresh personality, he is drawn to her, but...