Not Available

The Butt Ugly Martians came to invade specific planets managed by the evil, Emperor Bog. The B.U.M team were forced to do evil schemes to do conquering for the evil emperor. The Butt Ugly Martians had no choice but to conquer Earth, itself. The Butt Ugly Martians were not surprised at all, there opinions would soon change. The Butt Ugly Martians became addicted to Earth. They found out about comic books, hamburgers, video games and music videos. The Martians were astonished! The B.U.M. trio said they would never hurt Earth. There new friends, Mike, Ronald, Cedric and Angela showed them that Earth was the best. The Martians think over their plan and how much trouble they will be in if Emperor Bog finds out. "Who cares?", they think. The Butt Ugly Martians will continue to hang out on Earth as long as Emperor Bog never finds out. Butt Ugly Martians, go! The Butt Ugly Martians will never tell a soul about their awful plan of conquering planets! Let's get ugly! Character Gui