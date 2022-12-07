Buttobi CPU

Not Available

Akira is a normal guy ... Well, normal if we ignore the fact that they sometimes forget that there is a world outside of cyberspace and not be aware of the differences between boys and girls. His life takes a dramatic turn the day he ventures out into the real world to buy a new computer and ... ends with something much better than he could imagine when he open the box and Check that his computer is much more powerful than he could imagine, in many ways. This is a biomechanical machine named Mimi From there, Akira's life becomes much more complicated. Luckily, it has something desired by either: a loyal companion and a colleague who will literally do anything for him. However, Akira discover that the only way to keep it running at Mimi is something he never imagined, as their main source of energy is sexual activity.