Regular Joes get a taste of upscale living when they're given the task of finding a home for a millionaire. Each episode will pair an everyday couple with someone living the high life. The couple will tour three mansions for sale and after seeing over the top closets, gold encrusted pools and dining rooms that seat dozens, they'll try to choose which one the billionaire is buying. If they're right, they'll end up with their own wad of cash, $10,000.