BVB 09 - Stories Who We Are

The concept of the content series is not based on already known productions, but wants to take the fans into the inner world of the eight-time German champion in a different way. Away from daily events, results, superficial stories or scandals, current players are brought together with other personalities from the BVB cosmos to discuss topics that touch not only the protagonists but also the fans emotionally. Sometimes it is about home, sometimes about uprooting, about pressure, but also about hopes and common values. Through the interaction of the actors, a unique dynamic develops that portrays the club from the inside like never before.