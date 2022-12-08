By My Side

Not Available

Jang Seon Hee is a heartless mother who abandoned her two young children and her husband, Seo Jun Suk. Her son and daughter grew up hating her for what she did. Seo Eun Joo works as a nurse while Seon Hee's second husband, Moon Yong Gi, is a doctor. Lee Yoon Sub is a student of a top university and he dislikes people calling him a house-helper's kid because his mom is one. Yoon Sub and Eun Joo are in love with each other. Because of his kindheartedness and maturity, he always tries to 'heal' Eun Joo's wounds and stands by her in times of need. Their love is challenged when Choi Dong Gun, the doctor whom Eun Joo is working for falls for her. Choi Dong Gun is a plastic surgeon, who is competent although he's an orphan and is the object of one-sided affection from Moon Ji Ye, Eun Joo's half-sister. He falls in love with Eun Joo instead, causing a rivalry between the two half-sisters. It's the story of one family that is divided into two on it's sense of family value and the selfishness of one woman who causes the love and hate between them.