By Royal Appointment is a sumptuous exploration of royal patronage and royal association. Presenter, Hannah Scott-Joynt travels across the ITV London and Meridian regions to explore the royal links. Each episode takes the viewer on a quirky journey into royal traditions, legends and legacies. Specifically the programmes highlight historic places such as Eton College, Westminster Abbey, Goodwood House, the Royal Ballet School, Kew Gardens and the Royal College of Art. In addition each episode features the history of a Royal Warrant holder - companies include Henry Poole & Co of Savile Row, James Purdey & Sons Ltd the gun makers, Floris the perfumery and Hare & Humphreys the gilders. The programmes also feature appearances from our current Royal Family including HRH Prince Charles, the Duke of York, Princess Michael of Kent and Her Majesty the Queen. Overall, the series is be a combination of fascinating history, interesting characters and beautiful locations.