This TV-drama follows Sakai Shintaro, descendant of Sakai Mineji -a Byakkotai samurai-, and traces the tragedy of the Byakkotai, a military force composed of 340 16 to 17 years old boys during the Boshin War (Aizu war). [ It is a re-make of the 1986 hit, which scored 80-percent in the Aizu district of Fukushima prefecture. ]