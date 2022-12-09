Bye Felicia

Not Available

Life in Los Angeles isn't easy. While it may seem that a stereotypical white girl is always counting calories, wearing UGG boots and spending more money on clothes for their Chihuahua than on themselves, dynamic duo Deborah and Missy set out to manage problems that go deeper than just the surface. Born to mothers who were best friends, Deborah and Missy have 40 years of friendship and have been through it all together. Deborah's work in Personal Development and Change Management combined with Missy's training in emotional healing makes them the perfect life–coaching team. As a pair, they see through the excuses, break down the barriers and give girls the tools they need to conquer just about anything. Advocating with an edge, Deborah and Missy will motivate the white girls of LA by giving them the guidance they need to confront their issues. Whether you need a friend to tell you it's time to leave your man or the good sense to retire your wardrobe, Deborah and Missy offer their opinions the only way they know how - with no nonsense and flat out comedy.