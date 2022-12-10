Bygone Love

Not Available

This is a story about love and revenge. It tells the stories of the two big families in town: Tang and Shen. There are two generations of characters, and the emotions and relationships of the first generation are reflected in the second. After Qi Jun finishes his education and returns home, he has an arranged marriage to Yong En but doesn't know who she really is. Yong En grew up unwanted in a home with her father and his concubine. Ting Xuan and Ting Liang are in a cut throat competition for head of the family business.