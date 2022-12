Not Available

Byomkesh Bakshi (or Byomkesh Baksi) is a fictional detective in Bengali literature created by Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay. He is one of the most successful detective characters in Bengali literature. Bandyopadhyay once said that these stories can be thought as and read as social novels only. In Bangla, Byomkesh means “the sky”. Directed by Basu Chatterjee Season 1 aired in 1993 Season 2 aired in 1997