C-16 was a short-lived action/drama series about an FBI specialized criminal investigation unit in the Los Angeles FBI office. They are tough and get the job done, but they are also human and struggle with personal problems. C-16 was shown Saturday nights at 8 PM on ABC in 1997. Seven episodes were shown between September and November before ABC decided to cancel the show. However, fans of the show sent numerous letters and e-mails to ABC, which finally resulted in the six remaining unaired episodes being shown between May and July in 1998. These episodes were shown Thursday nights at 8 PM. The cast featured many good actors: Eric Roberts was John Olanksy, the head of the team. Other memorable actors include Christine Tucci (Chicago Hope), Zach Grenier (24) and Angie Harmon (Law & Order).