C no Arashi was a Japanese variety show that ran from July 3, 2002 to June 18, 2003 on NTV. Aired from 12:58 to 1:28 a.m. (JST), it was Japanese boy band Arashi's second variety show to be aired on NTV. Forming Japan's first claim processing company and acting as "Claim Agents", at least one member would help process the complaints of government offices and enterprises every week.