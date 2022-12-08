C4 House Party

Not Available

Friday night is house party night as Channel 4 hands over creative control to six top-class DJs in an unprecedented live television event, starting at midnight. In the past DJs have taken over warehouses, fields, car-parks and derelict office blocks. This summer, for the first time ever, DJs take control of a national broadcaster to bring the country together with a six-hour house party. With no advert breaks, no commentary and no interruptions, a line-up of top international DJs - Grandmaster Flash, Annie Mac, Horse Meat Disco, Soul II Soul, Erick Morillo and A-Track - play live to the nation with six hour-long sets in a clubbing experience like no other. This is not a programme about clubbing; this is the club. Channel 4 turns the television into the ultimate DJ booth with the party blasting through the TV, phone and laptop screens to transform living rooms, bedroom and bars across the nation into dance floors.