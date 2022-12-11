Cabin Crew

Not Available

A flight attendant is considered as a dream job because it requires traveling all around the world, but that's not all of the job descriptions. The show features four celebrities challenging to experience the real work of flight attendants. After a harsh job interview and rigorous training, the celebs finally get aboard on a plane as flight attendants. The show focuses on all the hard work they do while flying from one city to another. And yes, they get to experience what the flight attendants do when in a foreign city, including traveling some of the best spots in the city.