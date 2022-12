Not Available

Brasil República, 1920s. Luís Jerônimo is a rich young man. Womanizer, spends all night on the street drinking and having fun with prostitutes, the boy finds out that he has an injury to his right lung. Advised by Edmundo Esteves, his doctor, he decides to spend a season at a cousin's farm in the small town of Vila da Mata in Espírito Santo, in search of fresh air, to prevent the disease from developing into tuberculosis.