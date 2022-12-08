Not Available

Based on the worldwide phenomenon of “geocaching”, CACHE CRAZE is a high-octane treasure hunt featuring challenges so outrageous they’ll make your jaw hit the floor. This fast-paced reality competition features teams tracking down caches with the help of GPS technology. Each week, teams explore new Craze Mazes and endure a series of heart-pounding mental and physical challenges as they race to collect points from nabbing these hidden caches. The last team standing will go home with treasure trove of cash & prizes, not to mention the ultimate trophy: The Amazeball!