The Argentine author Mario Schajris wrote Cachito de Cielo, a Mexican telenovela produced by Roberto Gomez Fernandez and Giselle Gonzalez for Televisa. The start of the story is based on the movies "Here Comes Mr. Jordan" and Heaven Can Wait, produced in 1941 and 1978. Maite Perroni and Pedro Fernández star as the protagonists, while Rafael Inclán, Jorge Poza, and Esmeralda Pimentel are antagonists.