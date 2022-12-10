Not Available

Cachún cachún ra ra! was a Mexican comedy series that was produced from 1981 to 1987 for Televisa. Cachún cachún ra ra! was a teen comedy show whose setting was in highschool. In addition to the usual trials and traumas of adolescence, the students of the school had to contend with the wrath of their nasty school principal, a woman who's been dubbed "Godzilla." It is remembered as one of the most entertaining comedic shows of the 1980s in Mexico. The show set the stage for future Hispanic television sitcoms.