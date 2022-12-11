Cadenas de amargura

Not Available

After her parents death, the little Cecilia is under the care of her aunts: Natalia and Evangelina. Evangelina is a cruel woman who doesn't love the child and she treats her bad. Unlike Evangelina, Natalia is good and will help Cecilia because she is her real mother. She was seduced and got pregnant by Padre Julio. Evangelina hates Padre Julio because in the past he preferred Natalia to her. Many years later, there is a problem, because Evangelina doesn't want to give Cecilia money to attend the University. But Cecilia wins a grant and she can study now. She is engaged and wants to marry Giovanni, but Evangelina is against. She will poison him with a drink. Then Cecilia meets and falls in love with Gerardo, who is engaged to Sofia. Sofia's parents are Marta and Armando. Armando returns home after abandoning his family for many years. Marta has a romance with Manuel, but Sofia and Armando are opposed. Ines and Renato, who are Gerardo's parents, also are opposed to his romance with Cecilia. She breaks up the romance and goes to sor Angelina's nunnery to become a nun. Sonia and Roberto try to separate Gerardo from Cecilia. Then Cecilia finds out the truth about her birth and meets padre Julio. Natalia discovers that Evangelina tries to appropriate the whole patrimony of Cecilia and Evangelina kills her.