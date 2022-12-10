Cafe Junkie

Not Available

Even though Masaru is about to graduate from a technical college pretty soon he still has no job. One and only pleasure for him is to spend time at a cafe called “Hidamari”. The cafe is owned by his childhood friend’s Nanami and Kurumi’s parents and they are working there too. One day, he learns another one of his childhood friends is coming back to his town. He says “I wanna meet her soon.”. Triggered by his word, Nanami and Kurumi start to approach him in a very different way than they ever did before…