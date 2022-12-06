Cafe Racer

Not Available

Café Racer brings viewers unique builds by some of the world’s best two-wheeled craftsmen, including café racer visionaries from Italy, England and across the United States. For the first time, viewers craving more detailed footage from inside the workshops can visit our YouTube channel and catch in-depth coverage of nuts and bolts bike construction. After the complete build process has been chronicled by Café Racer’s HD cameras, the bikes are being tested to new, more demanding standards by our professional testers Ben and Eric Bostrom and Café Racer magazine Road test Editor Blake Kelly. Pushed harder and ridden faster and covered with the latest on-board camera technology, expect all the excitement of a high-speed burn-up, without the bugs in your teeth!