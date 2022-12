Not Available

Brace yourself for a no-holds-barred series of 35 steel-cage mixed martial arts battles, combining the most complex and brutal elements of ancient fighting methods and modern-day techniques. Extreme fighting sports such as jujitsu, muay thai, boxing and wrestling are used in fight-to-the-finish combats. Stunning skill is showcased as these professional warriors wage bone-crushing war upon one another to see who will reign as champion.