The Basque Country, Spain, 1980s. In an atmosphere of tension and fear, where the harassment of separatist nationalism and the violence of ETA terrorist gang are a constant in life, Eloy, a young civil guard from Madrid, arrives at the Intxaurrondo base, in San Sebastián, as a volunteer; a hostile environment that causes havoc among his companions: alcoholism, depression and suicides reign. The so-called “Northern Syndrome” kills as much as bombs do.