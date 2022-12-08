Cajun Justice

Not Available

In the remote swampland of southern Louisiana, some residents believe the rules of justice don't apply to them, and they're more than willing to fight back. That's when Sheriff Vernon Bourgeois Jr. makes his considerable presence known. A former oil man, Bourgeois runs the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, located about 45 miles south of New Orleans, with power akin to a king, and he's not afraid to use it while serving more than 2,000 square miles of dangerous swampland. When dealing with the fiery personalities of the local Cajuns and the eerie occurrences of the region, Bourgeois and his colorful crew of detectives know there's no such thing as an ordinary police call. This real-life series introduces viewers to a world unlike any other.