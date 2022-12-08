Cajun Pawn Stars

Not Available

Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, made internationally famous in HISTORY's hit series Pawn Stars, isn't the only family-run shop in America that's bursting at the seams with one-of-a-kind historical items and fascinating stories. Silver Dollar Pawn & Jewelry Center in Alexandria, Louisiana owned and operated by Jimmie DeRamus and his family, is a colorful place that collects an eclectic array of historical merchandise, with a daily stream of quirky local characters attempting to sell, purchase or pawn items - including livestock.