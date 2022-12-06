Not Available

Four expert bakers aim to win their jaw-dropping cake a spot at a major party or special event. With Jonathan Bennett hosting, each of the bakers will bake one-of-a-kind creations with the hopes of impressing well-known pastry chef Ron Ben-Israel, Fonuts co-owner Waylynn Lucas and some very special guest judges. Each week, only one contestant will take the cake to headline the main event, and take home the sweet grand prize of $10,000. Each of the bakers will compete in two rounds during the competition. In the first, they will be given a surprise ingredient that they must incorporate into the recipe. And in the second, they must make a cake that contains three special features that match the event’s theme. In both rounds, their skills will be tested as they race to get dessert on the table before time runs out. At the end of the second round, they will be judged on taste and presentation, but only one baker will seize the sweet grand prize. The events that will feature these over-the-top cakes are themed for The Simpsons, DC Comics, Nintendo’s Mario Maker, Hello Kitty, LEGO®, Girl Scouts, The Knot Dream Wedding, and the 50th anniversary of The Sound of Music. Don’t miss all of the sweet action!