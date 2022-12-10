Cakealikes

Not Available

This comedic cake-off competition challenges cake experts to create life-size cakes that are the spitting image of famed celebrities. The competitors quickly learn that recreating a person in cake can be an unforgiving task! Get that nose slightly wrong and it goes from beauty queen to botched in a hurry! Hosted by Tregaye Fraser and judged by hilarious food commentator Kalen Allen, hyper-realistic cake artist Natalie Sideserf and guest judges (including the subjects themselves!), the competition brings the laughs through every red carpet cake-win and cake-fail until one team walks away with the $10,000 prize.