California’s Communities takes us throughout our state in search of the positive stories connected with our cities and towns, large and small, and with the people who live there. In this series, popular PBS host Huell Howser discovers what local officials and citizens are doing to make their communities even more vibrant places to live and work. California’s Communities is exciting, educational and downright inspirational and gives us all a look at not only our communities’ historic and colorful past, but also their bright future!