Counties all over the Golden State have a long tradition of celebrating their agricultural bounty, promoting their unique features and generally inviting folks to have a good time… I am proud to report that this tradition is alive and well! Join me as the PBS series CALIFORNIA’S GOLDEN FAIRS travels up and down our great state visiting these fairs, meeting diverse people and seeing all sorts of animals, great rides and attractions. And as these adventures unfold, we’ll also discover that each fair has its own history and traditions and is unique in its own way.