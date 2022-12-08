Not Available

We all know how important it is to preserve and protect our fragile natural environment here in California. With ever-greater and faster population growth and development staring us in the face, it's more critical now than ever to try and live in harmony with our state's environment by preserving clean air, conserving water and dealing with issues like recycling and open spaces. For that reason, we launched our series titled California's Green. This series highlights what innovative and creative Californians are doing to solve environmental challenges. I'm really excited about California's Green because it will be a learning experience for us all and most importantly provide us with practical ideas and knowledge that we can actually implement in our daily lives.