From the very earliest days, water has been a vital and important part of the California story. Our state would not be the place it is today without its forward thinking water managers, the state’s many watersheds, storage facilities and its intricate aqueduct system. Today, water continues to be a critical link to California’s future. Yet few Californians have even a basic understanding of where our water comes from or the issues surrounding it. That’s where California’s Water comes in. This new series deals with all the many aspects of water in our state - from reclaimed rivers to recycled water, from aqueducts and pipelines to recreation and fishing on the Delta, from agriculture to water friendly native plants. Host Huell Howser learns firsthand about desalinization and groundwater, visits floodplains and reservoirs and trudges through Sierra snow pack. Along the way he meets many colorful water people who are committed to our state’s rich water past and its future challenges.