Not Available

Call Center

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Moscow. High rise. Here, on the 12th floor, is the office of the call center "Online Store for Adults". One morning, twelve people who are in the office suddenly find out that there is a bomb in the room. The voices of the unknowns who introduced themselves as Dad and Mom threaten to blow it up at any time if the hostages do not follow their instructions. While the countdown is going on, they will have to experience the absolute power of invisible sadists and learn something about each other’s life that they did not even suspect.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images