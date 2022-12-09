Not Available

Call DiCaprio!

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Zhora Kryzhovnikov

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Good Story Media

The main character is the star of a popular TV series about doctors, actor Yegor Rumyantsev. Having achieved great success, he becomes an egoist and does not notice the feelings and experiences of those around him: he does not come to the shooting, leads a promiscuous sex life and deceives people. One day, Egor finds out that he has HIV. Rumyantsev's brother Lev is a mediocre and unlucky actor who runs a program about useful handicrafts on the cable channel "Ant-TV". Leo has a pregnant wife with two young daughters. He has no prospects for making money and moving up the career ladder until he gets a chance to replace his brother Yegor in the series.

Cast

Alexander PetrovЕгор Румянцев
Andrey BurkovskiyЛев, брат Егора
Yuliya AleksandrovaМарина, жена Льва
Yuliya KhlyninaДаша
Alexandra RevenkoПолина
Anna NevskayaЕкатерина Золотова

