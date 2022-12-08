Call of the Wildman

Not Available

If someone has a critter problem in Kentucky, they know Ernie Brown Jr. is the man to call. Nicknamed ``Turtleman'' for his uncanny ability to catch monster snapping turtles, Brown also handles raccoons, skunks, snakes, venomous spiders, possums and many other wild animal species, and by ``handles'' we mean literally. He uses his bare hands to catch his prey, a self-taught style he has honed over years of bonding with animals in the deep wilderness where he lives. This series tracks Turtleman's one-of-a-kind ways he uses to rid businesses and homeowners of potentially deadly pests.