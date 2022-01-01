Not Available

Calling For Love is a 2010 Taiwanese drama starring Charlene Choi, Mike He, Chen Zhi Kai and Zhou Cai Shi. It was produced by Comic Ritz International Production with Chai Zhi Ping as producer and directed by Lin He Long. The series was first broadcast in Taiwan on free-to-air Chinese Television System from May 16 to August 15, 2010 every Sunday at 22:00-23:00. On October 18 then "Purple Rose" aired after was not approved by the mainland side quasi broadcast license late, and eventually replaced by the "Sweetheart", "starlight fairy". May 16, 2010, broadcast on CTS.