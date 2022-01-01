Not Available

Cambio de Clase is a television program that is the Spanish version of As the Bell Rings. It is shown on the Disney Channel and every Sunday on one cable broadcast. It is a Spanish adaption of the Disney Channel Italy Original Series Quelli dell'intervallo. The premiere of the series in Spain took place on September 11, 2006 in the channel and the Disney Channel 16th of the month and year when Disney Zone @ TVE. Since then broadcast daily on Disney Channel and Saturdays and Sundays at TVE. The series is starring Andrea Guasch, Juan Luppi, Nadia de Santiago, Santiago Luisber, Sergio Garcia and Ismael Garcia who give life to Valentina, Nico, Bertini, Mafalda, Max and Nacho. In 2007, the characters played by Andrea Guasch and Sergio Martin were absent due to the filming of the Disney Channel Games 2007. The second season began filming in June 2007 and debuted in late 2007 on Disney Channel Spain.