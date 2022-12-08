Not Available

“Camelia La Texana” is the story of a naïve and beautiful young woman who tries to escape her destiny. The story begins in the 1970s when young Camelia and her mother flee one of Mexico’s most dangerous capos, Don Antonio. Camelia’s beauty attracts a lot of attention – jealousy from other women and infatuation on the part of many men, who fall powerless at her feet. Her mother tries to protect her from the fate that pursues her, but as she sets off in search of adventure Camelia meets the man who will be the love of her life, and also her betrayer: Emilio Varela. Emilio promises Camelia the moon and the stars, but instead he breaks her heart.