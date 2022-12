Not Available

Camels, Courts, and Concubines follows in the footsteps of the pioneering, 14th Century Moroccan scholar, Ibn Battutah. Upon leaving his hometown of Tangiers, Battutah embarked on a monumental 30-year journey around much of the Ancient world. This three-part series pays tribute to Battutah, a legendary traveller who set out on his pilgrimage to Mecca in 1325.