Camouflage Family

The Isawas are the average, ordinary Japanese family. Husband Yasuhiko and wife Yukari are the owners of Isawaya, a restaurant that serves set meals in the old downtown district of Tokyo. They are a happy couple despite their contrasting characters. But the sudden appearance of Takagi Rui, the girlfriend their eldest son Haruhiko, and Yukari’s mother Mimatsu Hanae, who has been out of touch since she divorce her husband, expose a secret of this three-generation family and family ties are tested.