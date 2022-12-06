Not Available

Off the grid and miles from civilization, Little Otter Family Camp has summer fun for everyone. Mackenzie Granger is the camp owner and director. Still reeling from her recent divorce, Mackenzie is ready for a fresh start. She is running things on her own for the first time and scrambling to keep the cash-strapped Little Otter from going under. She considers a buyout offer from Roger Shepard, the arrogant but sexy owner of the upscale camp across the lake. Despite her better judgment, their love-hate relationship quickly escalates. Meanwhile, she begins to realize that her charming but much younger handyman, Cole, might be interested in more than just a professional relationship. In the midst of all this, Mackenzie is struggling to be a single parent to her brash and exuberant oddball of a son, Buzz, who is a counselor-in-training at Little Otter this year.