Not Available

Camp Candy is a summer camp for kids run by John Candy, head counselor, cook, and handyman. The kids participated in all sorts of summer activities, from boating to fishing, and usually something they did reminded John of an experience or story, which John would proceed to relate. There is scheming Rex de Forest, who wanted to shut down Camp Candy so he could clear the forest and build condos and the rivalry between Camp Knuckles and Camp Candy. Live-action segments were added in 1990, in which John spoke about nature and ecology. A few years ago Camp Candy aired on Fox Family as part of the cartoon block. Later when Fox Family was bought by Abc it was dropped along with many other shows on Fox Family. The channel Fox Family was once on is currently ABC Family.