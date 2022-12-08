Not Available

Celebrities compete in this game. The popularity of certain reality stars by featuring them in a show in which they competed in contests against one another. The cast of Camp Reality included cast members from such shows as American Idol, Survivor, The Amazing Race and the Apprentice such as Adam Larson, Johnny Fairplay, Nikki McKibbin and Ryan Opray. Unlike most reality shows, none of the competitors were eliminated during the various competitions in which they competed. They also were not competing for any prizes and only received an all-expenses paid trip to Big Bear as compensation for their participation.