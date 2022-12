Not Available

The wacky goings-on at the titular boys' summer camp, and at Camp Divine, its girls counterpart across the lake. Runamuck was run by Commander Wivenhoe, a man who couldn't stand kids, and senior counselor Spiffy, his assistant of sorts. The competitiveness between the two camps and the incidents and accidents that would normally occur at such summer camps - missing kids, people falling into the lake, food poisoning, and so on - formed the basis of most of the show's plots.