Airing as part of ABC's "TGIF" lineup for half a season (right after "Step By Step), Camp Wilder" was about a dysfunctional family living in suburban Los Angeles. This show features an early Jay Mohr, "Kangaroo Jack" star Jerry O'Connell, and future Academy Award-winning actress Hilary Swank. Show History: August 1992-March 1993 9:30/8:30c Fridays