Campus is a British sitcom first broadcast as a television pilot on Channel 4 on 6 November, 2009, as part of the channel's Comedy Showcase season of comedy pilots. It is a semi-improvised sitcom set at a fictitious university called Kirke University and follows the lives of some of the staff. The pilot has been compared to an earlier Channel 4 sitcom, Green Wing: a semi-improvised sitcom set in a hospital which is written by six of the same writers as Campus.