Campus Vets tells the dramatic stories of student veterinarians at one of the most renowned veterinary schools in North America: the Western College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan (Saskatoon). This documentary series showcases the best and brightest of Canada’s young vets in training, as they purse demanding careers of immense responsibility. Campus Vets features an amazingly diverse range of animals, from the ordinary to the extraordinary. There are stories about companion pets and exotics, such as dogs, cats, ferrets, guinea pigs, iguanas, rabbits and budgies. There are also stories about large animals, such as horses, sheep, cows, oxen, alpacas and llamas. Then there are some really unique creatures, such as the hairless albino rat with the bad complexion, the arctic muskox with the bad molar or the psycho Chihuahua with the bad attitude.