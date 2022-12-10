Can Can Bunny Extra

Not Available

Looking at him, he ain't much. But Kenta scores with every girl he meets. Why? Well, he has a love-struck goddess who's decided to help him out. After the celestial sweetie takes a shine to him, she grants him the ability to seduce seven different women. Now, everywhere he goes, Kenta manages to make it with a gorgeous girl who's ready, willing, and usually able. But in Misao's case, she' not able. First of all, she's a virgin. Second, she's got a gang of street toughs who want her even more than Kenta does. Sex can be very empowering, but is sheer lust enough to make Kenta risk his neck to beat a bunch of thugs in order to get some?