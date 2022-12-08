Not Available

This series explores the features that define Canada: the most expansive coastline in the world and the world's longest undefended border. It's a never-before-seen view of Canada, rising up and bearing witness to our nation's diversity and beauty. The meeting place of the ocean and land is birthplace of this country's history and the frontline of climate change. Shot in breathtaking HD, Canada: Over the Edge will capture Canada's vast geographical and cultural panorama. It is a testament to our history and a time capsule for our future.