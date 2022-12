Not Available

Canada's Got Talent is a Canadian reality talent show series that debuted on the Citytv television network in March 2012,[1] and part of the global British Got Talent franchise (which Citytv already airs the American version of, among numerous others countries around the world). Canada's Got Talent features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for a cash prize of $100,000 and a booking to perform in an as-yet-unnamed Las Vegas venue.